One killed, another injured in road accident

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2025) A 65-year-old man was killed, and a teenage boy sustained critical injuries in a road accident in the jurisdiction of Sandal Bar Police Station on Sunday.

According to a Rescue 1122 spokesperson, the incident occurred when a speeding dumper truck collided with a motorcycle near Meeranwala Bungalow.

As a result, Ghareeb Hussain, 65, died on the spot due to severe injuries, while 15-year-old Ansar Ali, who was riding the motorcycle, was critically injured.

Rescue teams provided first aid at the scene and shifted the injured teen to Allied Hospital-I for further treatment. The police took the body into custody and have launched an investigation into the incident.