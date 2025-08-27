One Killed, Another Injured In Road Accident
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 27, 2025 | 01:50 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2025) A youth was killed while another suffered multiple injuries when a bus hit their motorcycle on Samundri road on Tuesday late night.
According to Rescue-1122, the accident occurred near Novelty overhead bridge, Samundri road, where a rashly driven bus hit a motorcycle, killing Tayyab, a resident of Railway colony on the spot and injured Abdullah (19).The injured person was rushed to DHQ hospital.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 August 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 August 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2025
UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..
UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..
UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..
UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..
Creators HQ attracts 2,415 active members from 147 countries with combined follo ..
UAE and Angola: A promising development partnership
More Stories From Pakistan
-
AC reviews flood situation in Sambrial36 seconds ago
-
Gwadar Port to be powered through solar initiative: Junaid Chaudhry38 seconds ago
-
One killed, another injured in road accident42 seconds ago
-
PM directs preparedness against potential urban flooding in Lahore, Sialkot21 minutes ago
-
Flood preparations underway in Shorkot31 minutes ago
-
Flood relief operations continue at River Chenab41 minutes ago
-
Amir Muqam visits GB emergency center, assures full support for flood relief41 minutes ago
-
DC enforces section144,bans public gatherings at flood sites50 minutes ago
-
Kashmir's daughter crowned with "The Pride of Pakistan" award50 minutes ago
-
Prophet Muhammad (PBUH): A beacon of mercy for all creations50 minutes ago
-
Army joins relief efforts as high flood levels recorded in River Chenab1 hour ago
-
Fake milk factory unearthed in Sillanwali1 hour ago