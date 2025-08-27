One killed, another injured in road accident

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2025) A youth was killed while another suffered multiple injuries when a bus hit their motorcycle on Samundri road on Tuesday late night.

According to Rescue-1122, the accident occurred near Novelty overhead bridge, Samundri road, where a rashly driven bus hit a motorcycle, killing Tayyab, a resident of Railway colony on the spot and injured Abdullah (19).The injured person was rushed to DHQ hospital.