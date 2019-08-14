One killed, another injured in road accident

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2019 ) ::One teenager boy was killed while another sustained injuries in a road traffic accident in Civil Line police area here on Tuesday.

According to Rescue 1122, a speedy motorcycle hit an electricity pole at University Road near Zila Council Chowk due to over-speeding.

As a result, motorcyclist Hamad Tariq (14) received serious injuries and died on the spot while pillion rider Nabeel Ashraf (19) received injuries and was shifted to hospital.