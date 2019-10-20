UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

One Killed, Another Injured In Road Accident

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 20th October 2019 | 02:00 PM

One killed, another injured in road accident

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2019 ) ::A man was killed while another sustained injuries in a road accident near Mohsinwaal Mian Channu.

According to Rescue-1122, Ghulam Abbas and Abdul Shakoor resident of 83/15-L were travelling in a car when a rashly driven trailer collided with the car near Mohsinwaal Mian Channu.

As a result, Ghulam Abbas died on the spot while Abdul Shakoor sustained multiple injuries.

Rescue 1122 shifted the injured to civil hospital after first aid.

Related Topics

Injured Car Died Road Accident Man Rescue 1122

Recent Stories

UAE continues to support displaced people in Dhale ..

1 hour ago

UAE-wide celebrations to mark One Year to Go until ..

3 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Oct 20, 2019 in Pakistan

4 hours ago

UAE Press: Air Arabia Abu Dhabi to boost aviation

4 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

5 hours ago

Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed tours Mushrif Mall

13 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.