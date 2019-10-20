One killed, another injured in road accident

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2019 ) ::A man was killed while another sustained injuries in a road accident near Mohsinwaal Mian Channu.

According to Rescue-1122, Ghulam Abbas and Abdul Shakoor resident of 83/15-L were travelling in a car when a rashly driven trailer collided with the car near Mohsinwaal Mian Channu.

As a result, Ghulam Abbas died on the spot while Abdul Shakoor sustained multiple injuries.

Rescue 1122 shifted the injured to civil hospital after first aid.