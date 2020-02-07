UrduPoint.com
One Killed, Another Injured In Road Accident In Faisalabad

Fri 07th February 2020 | 08:49 PM

One killed, another injured in road accident in Faisalabad

One person was killed and another injured in a road accident near here on Friday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2020 ) :One person was killed and another injured in a road accident near here on Friday.

According to Rescue-1122 sources, a loader rickshaw collided with a Mazda van near Kahi Banglow patrolling post, Tandlianwala.

As a result, one Rafique (38), son of Rehmant, was killed on-the-spot, while Ramzan, son of Ghous Ali, was injured.

A Rescue team reached the site and shifted the body and the injured to THQ Hospital Tandlianwala.

