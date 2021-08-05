One killed another injured in road mishap

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2021 ) :An unknown man was crushed to death while another sustained serious injuries due to collision between two motorcycles at Lahore road Burewala.

According to Rescue officials, two motorcycles collided with each other caused by over speeding at Lahore road.

As a result, a motorcyclist succumbed his injuries on the spot while another sustained serious injuries.

Rescue teams shifted the injured to Tehsil headquarters hospital, however, identification of both motorcyclists could not ascertained added the Rescue officials