UrduPoint.com

One Killed Another Injured In Road Mishap

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Thu 05th August 2021 | 11:40 AM

One killed another injured in road mishap

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2021 ) :An unknown man was crushed to death while another sustained serious injuries due to collision between two motorcycles at Lahore road Burewala.

According to Rescue officials, two motorcycles collided with each other caused by over speeding at Lahore road.

As a result, a motorcyclist succumbed his injuries on the spot while another sustained serious injuries.

Rescue teams shifted the injured to Tehsil headquarters hospital, however, identification of both motorcyclists could not ascertained added the Rescue officials

Related Topics

Lahore Injured Road Man Burewala

Recent Stories

Pakistan announces New Zealand tour itinerary

Pakistan announces New Zealand tour itinerary

10 minutes ago
 Youm-e-Istehsal being observed today

Youm-e-Istehsal being observed today

13 minutes ago
 Local Press: UAE raring to go with humane gusto

Local Press: UAE raring to go with humane gusto

60 minutes ago
 Thailand reports record 20,920 coronavirus cases i ..

Thailand reports record 20,920 coronavirus cases in a day

60 minutes ago
 China reports 85 new coronavirus cases in 24 hours

China reports 85 new coronavirus cases in 24 hours

1 hour ago
 India reports 42,982 new coronavirus cases in last ..

India reports 42,982 new coronavirus cases in last 24 hours

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.