One Killed, Another Injured In Road Mishap

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 28th August 2021 | 09:50 AM

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2021 ) :A youngster was crushed to death while another sustained injuries in a collision between motorcycle and auto rickshaw here on Saturday.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, Muhammad Arif s/o Ghulam Hussain (25) resident of Basti Adamwala was returning home from market on his auto-rickshaw when a speeding motorcycle collided with the rickshaw near Preetamwala Chowk Shah Jamal road.

Resultantly, the motorcyclist was died while Muhammad Arif sustained serious injuries.

The rescue officials reached the spot and shifted the body and injured to District Headquarters Hospital, however, police concerned have started the investigations into the incident.

