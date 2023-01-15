UrduPoint.com

One Killed, Another Injured In Road Mishap

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 15, 2023 | 08:10 PM

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2023 ) :A man was killed while another sustained serious injuries in a collision between a motorcycle and tractor trolley on Sunday.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, Zahid Iqbal, a resident of the city area was going to his work place along with his relative Usama on motorcycle when a speeding tractor trolley collided with the motorcycle near Zaffarullah Chowk Jahanian.

As a result, Zahid Iqbal died on the spot while Usama sustained serious injuries.

Rescue 1122 officials shifted the body and injured to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital.

However, the police concerned have also started investigations into the incident by taking tractor trolley into custody while the driver managed to escape from the scene, police sources told.

