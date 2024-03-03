One killed, another injured in road mishap

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2024) A teenager boy was crushed to death while another sustained serious injuries when a speeding bus hit two motorcycles near Nawan Mor Chowk here Sunday.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, 13-year old resident of Chowk Sarwar Shaheed along with 50-year old Mansha, resident of village 571 was returning home from his friend's house on motorcycle when a speeding passenger bus hit their motorcycle.

Resultantly, Hubaib was died on the spot while Mansha sustained injuries.

The rescue officials shifted the body and injured to the hospital and started investigations into the incident by taking the bus into custody. The driver of the bus managed to escape from the scene.