One Killed, Another Injured In Road Mishap

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2020 ) :One person was killed while another sustained injuries in a road accident near Goumani Adda in Muzaffargarh Qasba Gujrat Road.

According to Rescue-1122 sources, a motorcyclist was overtaking an oil-tanker and fell under its tyres due to over-speeding.

As a result, 22-year-old Muhammad Jehangir son of Nazeer Ahmad died on-the-spot while the other rider sustained serious injuries. The driver of oil-tanker managed to escape from the scene.

Rescue-1122 shifted the injured to district hospital. Sadar police registered a case.

