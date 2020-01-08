One Killed, Another Injured In Road Mishap
One person was killed while another sustained injuries in a road accident near Goumani Adda in Muzaffargarh Qasba Gujrat Road
According to Rescue-1122 sources, a motorcyclist was overtaking an oil-tanker and fell under its tyres due to over-speeding.
As a result, 22-year-old Muhammad Jehangir son of Nazeer Ahmad died on-the-spot while the other rider sustained serious injuries. The driver of oil-tanker managed to escape from the scene.
Rescue-1122 shifted the injured to district hospital. Sadar police registered a case.