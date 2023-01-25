One killed, another injured in road mishap in Faisalabad

A motorcyclist was killed while pillion rider sustained injuries in a road mishap near here on Wednesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2023 ) :A motorcyclist was killed while pillion rider sustained injuries in a road mishap near here on Wednesday.

According to rescue sources, two persons namely Qasim, 32, of Mianwali and Adnan, 26, of Khushab were going on a motorcycle when they struck with a roadside wall while saving a bicycle rider near Sitara Chemical, Ada Johal.

As a result, Qasim died on the spot while Adnan suffered injuries. The injured was rushed to Allied Hospital.