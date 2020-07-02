One killed, another injured in Sibi firing

(@FahadShabbir)

Unknown armed men shot dead a man and injured another near Ghariabad area of Sibi district on Thursday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2020 ) :Unknown armed men shot dead a man and injured another near Ghariabad area of Sibi district on Thursday.

According to police sources, both victims were on the way to somewhere in a vehicle when armed assailants riding a motorbike opened fire at them near Gharibabad area and fled from the scene.

As a result, one Muhammad Sharif died on the spot after receiving bullets wounds while his colleague Muhammad Kashif also received bullet injuries.

The police, on information, reached the site and shifted the body and the injured to a nearby hospital where the body was handed over to the heirs after completion of medico-legal formalities. The reason of the attack could not be ascertained yet.

The police registered a case and started investigation into the matter.