One killed, another injured in suicide attempts

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2021 ) :A youth ended his life by consuming poisons pills while another injured in separate suicide attempts in the district on Monday.

Marguz police said a youth namely Yaseen Zaman, laborer by profession, ended his life by consuming poisonous pills over some domestic issue.

In another incident, Azizullah shot himself injured in Topi area of the district. The injured was shifted to Topi hospital.

The police registered separate cases and started investigations.