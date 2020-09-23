UrduPoint.com
One Killed, Another Injured In Tehsil Kutchery

Muhammad Irfan 33 seconds ago Wed 23rd September 2020 | 02:40 PM

One killed, another injured in tehsil kutchery

Armed assailants shot dead their rival in addition to inflicting serious injuries to a lawyer over a dispute in tehsil Kutchery Jaranwala

FAISALABAD(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2020 ) :Armed assailants shot dead their rival in addition to inflicting serious injuries to a lawyer over a dispute in tehsil Kutchery Jaranwala.

A police spokesman said that Imran, resident of chak 205-RB, along with his lawyer Abdul Jabbar came to tehsil Katchery Jaranwala for appearance in a case when his rivals resorted to indiscriminate firing at him.

Imran received serious bullet injuries and died on the spot, whereas Abdul Jabbar advocate was shifted to hospital in serious condition.

The lawyers' community gathered on the spot and staged protest against the incident. They boycotted the courts ,observed strike and demanded immediate arrest of the culprits.

Regional Police Officer (RPO), Riffat Mukhtar Raja took notice of the incident and directed CPO Faisalabad to submit a report at the earliest, besides arresting the accused.

The police shifted the body to mortuary for postmortem and further investigation was in progress.

