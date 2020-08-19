UrduPoint.com
One Killed, Another Injured In Wall Collapse Incident

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 19th August 2020 | 02:30 PM

One killed, another injured in wall collapse incident

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2020 ) :-:A labourer was killed while another sustained injuries when a wall collapsed in a nearby village on Wednesday.

Rescue-1122 said that Basharat Ali (30) and Kala (28) were digging earth when a wall collapsed on them in Roshan Bhela village.

As a result, Basharat Ali died on the spot while Kala sustained injuries. The injured was shifted to a hospital.

More Stories From Pakistan

