One Killed, Another Injured In Wall Collapse Incident
Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 19th August 2020 | 02:30 PM
KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2020 ) :-:A labourer was killed while another sustained injuries when a wall collapsed in a nearby village on Wednesday.
Rescue-1122 said that Basharat Ali (30) and Kala (28) were digging earth when a wall collapsed on them in Roshan Bhela village.
As a result, Basharat Ali died on the spot while Kala sustained injuries. The injured was shifted to a hospital.