One Killed, Another Injured On Road
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 17, 2025 | 02:30 PM
BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2025) An accident occurred near Sheikh Fazil on Chichawatni road where a speeding
car lost control and ran over two people on Monday.
One man died on the spot while the other sustained critical injuries.
The driver fled the scene
immediately after the incident.
The victims were waiting for a bus when the speeding car hit them. The deceased was identified
as Jahangir Kamboh while the injured is Zahoor Ahmed.
Recent Stories
PCB suffers huge financial loss of millions of rupees for hosting ICC CT 2025, I ..
Commander Bahrain National Guard Calls on Chief of the Naval Staff at Naval Head ..
Pakistan Navy Launches Second Hangor-Class Submarine in China
Russian Federation Navy Ships Visit Karachi
From Restaurant to Ramadan Table: A Culinary Wish Fulfilled by Infinix AI
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 March 2025
Endowment & Society Conference concludes in Abu Dhabi
Mansoor bin Mohammed attends 12th edition of Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournament
Newcastle end 70-year drought with decisive Carabao Cup victory over Liverpool
Ayuso seals overall victory for UAE Team Emirates-XRG at Tirreno-Adriatico
Drop in temperatures, rainfall expected tomorrow: NCM
More Stories From Pakistan
-
One killed, another injured on road6 minutes ago
-
Justice Syed Arshad Ali stresses skill development for court staff6 minutes ago
-
Commander Bahrain National Guard Calls on Chief of the Naval Staff at Naval Headquarters21 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Navy Launches Second Hangor-Class Submarine in China24 minutes ago
-
3 butchers arrested for selling unhealthy meat26 minutes ago
-
3 butchers arrested for selling unhealthy meat26 minutes ago
-
Pakistan moving toward a sustainable & affordable power supply26 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 Dera responds to 132 emergencies last week26 minutes ago
-
Body recovered from canal26 minutes ago
-
Russian Federation Navy Ships Visit Karachi28 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 71,487 cusecs water36 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi praises KP police for foiling terrorist attacks on police stations36 minutes ago