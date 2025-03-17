One killed, another injured on road

(@FahadShabbir)

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2025) An accident occurred near Sheikh Fazil on Chichawatni road where a speeding

car lost control and ran over two people on Monday.

One man died on the spot while the other sustained critical injuries.

The driver fled the scene

immediately after the incident.

The victims were waiting for a bus when the speeding car hit them. The deceased was identified

as Jahangir Kamboh while the injured is Zahoor Ahmed.