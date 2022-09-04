UrduPoint.com

One Killed, Another Injured Over Family Dispute

Umer Jamshaid Published September 04, 2022 | 06:40 PM

One killed, another injured over family dispute

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2022 ) :A man shot dead while his cousin was injured by the firing of his father-in-law over a family dispute at Muslim Town on Sunday.

According to police sources, Abdul Rehman resident of Arifwala was married with Sehrish d/o Tanveer Ahmed resident of Muslim Town about eight months ago.

The wife of Abdul Rehman was living in her father's house due to some misunderstandings with her husband.

On Sunday, Abdul Rehman along with his brother-in-law Shahid went to the house of Tanveer Ahmed to resolve the issues and to bring Sehrish back home.

After an exchange of argument, the accused Tanveer Ahmed opened fire and shot injured Abdul Rehman and Shahid.The injured was shifted to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital where Shahid succumbed to injuries while Abdul Rehman was in critical condition,however, Model Town police have started the investigations into the incident.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Firing Fire Police Exchange Married Wife Man Arifwala Sunday Muslim Family

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 September 2022

9 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 4th September 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 4th September 2022

9 hours ago
 Huge Wildfire Scorches Tens of Thousands of Acres ..

Huge Wildfire Scorches Tens of Thousands of Acres in Kazakhstan

19 hours ago
 Football: Italian Serie A results - 1st update

Football: Italian Serie A results - 1st update

19 hours ago
 Rodrygo keeps Real Madrid perfect with win over Be ..

Rodrygo keeps Real Madrid perfect with win over Betis

19 hours ago
 BISP disburses Rs. 18.25 billion among 723,919 flo ..

BISP disburses Rs. 18.25 billion among 723,919 flood hit families

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.