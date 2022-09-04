One killed, another injured over family dispute

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2022 ) :A man shot dead while his cousin was injured by the firing of his father-in-law over a family dispute at Muslim Town on Sunday.

According to police sources, Abdul Rehman resident of Arifwala was married with Sehrish d/o Tanveer Ahmed resident of Muslim Town about eight months ago.

The wife of Abdul Rehman was living in her father's house due to some misunderstandings with her husband.

On Sunday, Abdul Rehman along with his brother-in-law Shahid went to the house of Tanveer Ahmed to resolve the issues and to bring Sehrish back home.

After an exchange of argument, the accused Tanveer Ahmed opened fire and shot injured Abdul Rehman and Shahid.The injured was shifted to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital where Shahid succumbed to injuries while Abdul Rehman was in critical condition,however, Model Town police have started the investigations into the incident.