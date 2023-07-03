One killed, another injured over land dispute

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2023 ) :A man was killed while another was injured over a land dispute in the Dholiyal area of Chontra police station here on Monday.

According to initial reports, the incident took place over a land dispute between the two parties.

The deceased was identified as Arshad and the injured was named as Zubair.

All aspects of the incident are being investigated, evidence is being collected from the spot.

SP Saddar said that the accused involved will be arrested and brought to justice.

City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Hamdani has taken notice of the incident of killing a man and injuring another, adding he directed to immediately arrest the accused involved in the incident.