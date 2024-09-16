One Killed, Another Injured Over Old Enmity
Faizan Hashmi Published September 16, 2024 | 02:10 PM
LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2024) A man was killed while his brother sustained bullet injuries
over an old enmity near Kallau Wala railway track Haqran
road here on Monday.
According to Rescue officials, Muhammad Sharif (60) and
his brother Muhammad Najam sons of Allah Yar, residents
of Khoh Ghoraywala were riding a motorcycle when unidentified
persons opened fire at them.
Sharif died on the spot while Najam received bullet injuries.
The injured was shifted to DHQ hospital.
Additional IG South Punjab, Muhammad Kamran Khan took
notice of the incident and sought a report from DPO Lodhran.