One killed, another injured over old enmity

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2024) A man was killed while his brother sustained bullet injuries

over an old enmity near Kallau Wala railway track Haqran

road here on Monday.

According to Rescue officials, Muhammad Sharif (60) and

his brother Muhammad Najam sons of Allah Yar, residents

of Khoh Ghoraywala were riding a motorcycle when unidentified

persons opened fire at them.

Sharif died on the spot while Najam received bullet injuries.

The injured was shifted to DHQ hospital.

Additional IG South Punjab, Muhammad Kamran Khan took

notice of the incident and sought a report from DPO Lodhran.