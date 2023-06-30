One killed, another injured over robbery resistance in Bhens Colony

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2023 ) :A trader was killed while another person was shot and injured by the firing of unknown robbers over robbery resistance in the Bhens Colony area of the megalopolis on Friday.

According to police, Zahid Qureshi and Haji Younus were shot and injured by some unidentified robbers for resisting a robbery attempt at Bhens Colony no.

6 near Bangali Para.

Both injured were shifted to Jinnah Hospital where Zahid Qureshi succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

The incident took place within the limits of the Sukkan police station.