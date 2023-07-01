Open Menu

One Killed, Another Injured Over Robbery Resistance In Bhens Colony

Muhammad Irfan Published July 01, 2023 | 12:00 AM

One killed, another injured over robbery resistance in Bhens Colony

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2023 ) :A trader was killed while another person was shot and injured by the firing of unknown robbers over robbery resistance in the Bhens Colony area of the megalopolis on Friday.

According to police, Zahid Qureshi and Haji Younus were shot and injured by some unidentified robbers for resisting a robbery attempt at Bhens Colony no.

6 near Bangali Para.

Both injured were shifted to Jinnah Hospital where Zahid Qureshi succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

The incident took place within the limits of the Sukkan police station.

Related Topics

Injured Firing Police Police Station Robbery

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler congratulates Custodian of Two Holy ..

Sharjah Ruler congratulates Custodian of Two Holy Mosques on successful Hajj sea ..

24 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Custodian of Two Holy Mos ..

UAE leaders congratulate Custodian of Two Holy Mosques on success of Hajj season

54 minutes ago
 UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President o ..

UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President of Chile

2 hours ago
 UAE-Armenia relations are witnessing a new histori ..

UAE-Armenia relations are witnessing a new historical era: UAE Ambassador

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Congo on Ind ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Congo on Independence Day

9 hours ago
 DEWA sponsors sports treatment hall for people of ..

DEWA sponsors sports treatment hall for people of determination at Senses

9 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 June 2023

15 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 30 June 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 30 June 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

15 hours ago
 UAE Leaders send condolences to Saudi King on deat ..

UAE Leaders send condolences to Saudi King on death of Prince Saud bin Abdullah

1 day ago
 Sports championships benchmark standard for gaugin ..

Sports championships benchmark standard for gauging athletes&#039; performance: ..

1 day ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed congratulates new Greek FM

Abdullah bin Zayed congratulates new Greek FM

1 day ago
 UAE Leaders congratulate President of Seychelles o ..

UAE Leaders congratulate President of Seychelles on Independence Day

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan