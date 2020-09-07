one killed, another two injured in Khushab roof collapsed incident

ISLAMABAD, Sep 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2020 ) :At least one person was killed and two other got serious injuries when roof of a dilapidated house collapsed in village Khabbeki of District Khushab on wee hours of Monday.

According to details, rescue sources said the roof of a house in Khabbeki, a village in District Khushab, caved in due to recent monsoon rains in the area, burying three persons under the debris, electronic channels reported.

Rescue officials with the help of local residents retrieved a body of a man from the rubble and pulled out his wife and six-year-old daughter in injured condition.

The injured were shifted to Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital Nowshera.