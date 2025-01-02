One Killed As Bus Hits Pedestrian
Umer Jamshaid Published January 02, 2025 | 04:30 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2025) A 47-year-old man was killed when a bus hit him on road in the limits of Gomal University police station
on Thursday.
According to police, a bus hit a pedestrian man near Ubhaya Bridge in the limits of Gomal University police station.
As a result, the victim got seriously injured and was shifted to District Headquarters Hospital where he succumbed to his
injuries.
The deceased was identified an employee of Chashma Sugar Mills named Ameen ur Rehman Yousafzai son of Dawa Khan.
APP/akt
