One Killed As Bus Overturns In Jhelum
Sumaira FH Published May 02, 2023 | 07:52 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2023 ) :One person was killed and seven others sustained injuries in a tragic accident in Jhelum on Tuesday.
According to the rescue sources, a speeding passenger bus lost control and overturned on GT road, Jhelum.
As a result, one person died on the spot while seven others, including three children, were severely injured, a private news channel reported.
Upon receiving information, Rescue 1122 reached the site immediately and shifted the body and injured to a nearby hospital.