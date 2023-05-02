UrduPoint.com

One Killed As Bus Overturns In Jhelum

Sumaira FH Published May 02, 2023 | 07:52 PM

One person was killed and seven others sustained injuries in a tragic accident in Jhelum on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2023 ) :One person was killed and seven others sustained injuries in a tragic accident in Jhelum on Tuesday.

According to the rescue sources, a speeding passenger bus lost control and overturned on GT road, Jhelum.

As a result, one person died on the spot while seven others, including three children, were severely injured, a private news channel reported.

Upon receiving information, Rescue 1122 reached the site immediately and shifted the body and injured to a nearby hospital.

More Stories From Pakistan

