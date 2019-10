KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2019 ) ::A man was killed when a car turned-turtle near 8-Kassi Khanewal on Sunday.

According to Rescue-1122, Farooq, resident of Multan was riding a car when he lost control over the steering and the car overturned near 8-Kassi. He died on the spot.