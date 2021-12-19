One killed as dumper truck hits rickshaw

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2021 ) :A man was killed in a road accident, in the jurisdiction of Sadr police station here on Sunday.

According to police, the accident took place near Tangowali village where a recklessly driven dumper truck hit a rickshaw.

As a result of which, rickshaw driver Abdul Waheed died on the spot.

Dumper driver sped away.

Police handed over the body to the heirs after medico-legal formalities.

A case has been registered against the dumper driver.