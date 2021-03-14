One Killed As Passenger Bus Overturns In Khuzdar
Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sun 14th March 2021 | 11:30 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2021 ) :At least one person died while other several sustained hurts when a driver of the passenger bus had lost his control and vehicle overturned near Khuzdar district of Baluchistan on early hours of Sunday.
According to details, levies officials said a speeding passenger bus overturned before slamming into a truck coming from the opposite direction resulting into death of a passenger.
Upon getting the information, rescue teams along with police rushed to the site for rescue and relief activities, a private news channel reported.
The bus was going to Quetta from Karachi when accident occurred, Levies officials added.