One Killed As Passenger Van Plunges Into A Ravine In Abbottabad

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 11th February 2021 | 10:40 AM

One killed as passenger van plunges into a ravine in Abbottabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2021 ) :At least one person was killed and another several got serious injuries when a passenger van plunged into ravine near Bagnotar in Abbottabad on Thursday.

According to rescue sources, a speedy and overloaded passenger van fell into a deep gorge while negotiating a sharp turn in Abbottabad.

As a result of accident one person died on the spot while several others were wounded, a private news channel reported.

The police and rescue teams reached on the spot and shifted the injured to nearby hospital.

