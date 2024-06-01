One Killed As Speeding Car Hits Motorcycle
Sumaira FH Published June 01, 2024 | 01:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2024) At least one motorcyclist was dead on Sunday after being hit by a speeding car at Islamabad.
According to private news channel, a speeding car hit a man, riding motorcycle, at Iran avenue road in Islamabad, leaving dead.
The body was shifted to a nearby hospital, the eyewitness said that both car drivers had put up a race.
Further investigation is underway.
