one killed as speeding truck runs over motorbike in Okara

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2021 ) :A man was killed while his wife and a minor received serious injuries when a speeding truck runs over their motorbike near Renala Khurd in Okara district on Friday.

According to rescue officials, the man was killed when a truck rammed into a motorcycle.

The police have blamed the accident on speeding. The truck driver fled the scene after the accident, a private news channel reported.

The deceased's body was subsequently moved to a nearby hospital.