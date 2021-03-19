UrduPoint.com
One Killed As Speeding Truck Runs Over Motorbike In Okara

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 19th March 2021 | 03:40 PM

A man was killed while his wife and a minor received serious injuries when a speeding truck runs over their motorbike near Renala Khurd in Okara district on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2021 ) :A man was killed while his wife and a minor received serious injuries when a speeding truck runs over their motorbike near Renala Khurd in Okara district on Friday.

According to rescue officials, the man was killed when a truck rammed into a motorcycle.

The police have blamed the accident on speeding. The truck driver fled the scene after the accident, a private news channel reported.

The deceased's body was subsequently moved to a nearby hospital.

