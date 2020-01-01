One killed as speedy bike hit him in Attock

A man was knocked to death while other was injured when a motorcyclist rammed over a man crossing road on Gondal Mandi-Hazro road in limits of Hazro Police Station on Wednesday

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2020 ) :A man was knocked to death while other was injured when a motorcyclist rammed over a man crossing road on Gondal Mandi-Hazro road in limits of Hazro Police Station on Wednesday. Police and rescue officials attributed the cause of incident as dense fog which has minimized the visibility.

Police sources said that 26 years old Sami Ullah was going on his motorcycle when he knocked 56 years old Syed Rehman who was crossing the road, as result, he died on the spot. Hazro Police registered a case and started further investigation.