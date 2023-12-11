Open Menu

One Killed As Tractor-trolley Hits Pedestrians

Sumaira FH Published December 11, 2023 | 02:50 PM

One killed as tractor-trolley hits pedestrians

JACCOBABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2023) One person was killed while another injured after hit by an over speeding tractor-trolley in Jaccobabad, on Monday.

According to police, the accident happened due to the high speed of the tractor-trolley in the jurisdiction of Thanabad.

Over-speeding tractor-trolley hit pedestrians, which resulted in killing of one while inuring the others.

The deceased has been identified as 30 year-old Akhtar Bhangar.

The Rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and shifted the injured to the civil hospital for medical treatment.

After the accident, the driver escaped from the spot and the tractor was taken into police custody.

Further investigation is underway.

App/ank/378

