One Killed By Unknown Assailants

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 30th September 2021 | 05:00 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2021 ) :Unknown armed assailants here Thursday shot dead a hakeem in his clinic on Charsadda Road, police said.

The deceased namely Satnam Singh, a hakeem by profession was shot dead in his clinic situated in front of public transport terminal on Charsadda Road by unknown assailants who managed to escape from the scene.

Upon information, police reached the site and shifted the body to Lady Reading Hospital for post-mortem.

Police said footage of the CCTV cameras installed on Charsadda Road near the crime scene have also been collected and hoped that soon the perpetrator involved in this deplorable crime would be behind the bars soon.

