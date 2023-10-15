One killed by unknown assailants

(@FahadShabbir)

Kohat, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2023) One killed by unknown persons on Sunday near Tandah Dam area of Kohat.

According to police, an unknown armed men opened discriminate fire and killed a man identified as Adnan son of Muhammad Arif Khan resident of Dal Behzadi.

The police arrived at the scene and shifted the dead body to the nearby hospital.

Further investigation was underway.

