One Killed, Child Injured In Road Accident
Sumaira FH Published June 03, 2024 | 12:00 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2024) A young man died and one child injured in collision between a van and a motorcycle near Chak No 73-JB on Monday.
According to a spokesperson,the victim namely--Ghaffar Maseih(40) along with Sajawal (15) were travelling on a motorcycle on Jhang road when a carry van collided with them.
As a result,Ghaffar died on the spot while Sajawal suffered multiple injuries.
Police concerned and Rescue 1122 reached on the spot,shifted the victims to hospital.
The body was handed over to heirs.
