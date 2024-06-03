One killed, child injured in road accident

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2024) A young man died and one child injured in collision between a van and a motorcycle near Chak No 73-JB on Monday.

According to a spokesperson,the victim namely--Ghaffar Maseih(40) along with Sajawal (15) were travelling on a motorcycle on Jhang road when a carry van collided with them.

As a result,Ghaffar died on the spot while Sajawal suffered multiple injuries.

Police concerned and Rescue 1122 reached on the spot,shifted the victims to hospital.

The body was handed over to heirs.