Open Menu

One Killed, Child Injured In Road Accident

Sumaira FH Published June 03, 2024 | 12:00 PM

One killed, child injured in road accident

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2024) A young man died and one child injured in collision between a van and a motorcycle near Chak No 73-JB on Monday.

According to a spokesperson,the victim namely--Ghaffar Maseih(40) along with Sajawal (15) were travelling on a motorcycle on Jhang road when a carry van collided with them.

As a result,Ghaffar died on the spot while Sajawal suffered multiple injuries.

Police concerned and Rescue 1122 reached on the spot,shifted the victims to hospital.

The body was handed over to heirs.

Related Topics

Injured Road Died Young Man Jhang Van Rescue 1122

Recent Stories

Azam Khan removes all photos, videos from Instagra ..

Azam Khan removes all photos, videos from Instagram

13 minutes ago
 Mahira Khan mesmerizes fans by sharing heart-touch ..

Mahira Khan mesmerizes fans by sharing heart-touching moments of personal life o ..

17 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 June 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 June 2024

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 June 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 June 2024

1 day ago
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi v ..

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi visits Wagah Border

2 days ago
 SC rules live-streaming of NAB Amendments case ris ..

SC rules live-streaming of NAB Amendments case risks political misuse

2 days ago
 Polio eradication from country top priority: ADC

Polio eradication from country top priority: ADC

2 days ago
 CM Bugti gives Rs one million as compensation for ..

CM Bugti gives Rs one million as compensation for Rashid Masih family

2 days ago
 Tax collection up by 30%, inflation to decrease fu ..

Tax collection up by 30%, inflation to decrease further: Musadik Malik

2 days ago
 Indonesian envoy shares strategies for pluralism a ..

Indonesian envoy shares strategies for pluralism at ‘Jamia Dar-ul-Uloom Haqqan ..

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan