One killed, constable among 3 injured in front of Dijkot police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2023 ) :One person was shot dead while three others, including a police constable were injured in front of Dijkot police station.

Police spokesman said here on Saturday that Dijkot police called complainant and accused parties for investigation of a murder case. Both parties were present near parking area outside police station when an unknown assailant came and opened indiscriminate firing on them.

As a result, 30-year-old Javaid alias Chirri, 40-eyar-old Zafar Iqbal, Babo Sher, all residents of Chak No.249-RB and police constable Rizwan received serious bullet injuries and rushed to the Dijkot hospital where Javaid Chirri succumbed to the injuries whereas other injured were referred to District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital Faisalabad due to their critical condition.

On receiving information, Regional Police Officer (RPO) Sarfraz Ahmad Falki took serious notice and directed City Police Officer (CPO) Faisalabad to submit report of the incident immediately.

Consequently, the CPO Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani immediately suspended SHO and Muharrar of Dijkot police station.

He also directed Superintendent Police (SP) Iqbal Town to probe into the matter and submit its report on urgent manner.

A special police team was also constituted which started investigation and search operation to arrest the accused whereas strict action would also be taken against those police officials who would be found negligent and responsible in this incident, spokesman added.