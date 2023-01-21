UrduPoint.com

One Killed, Constable Among 3 Injured In Front Of Dijkot Police Station

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 21, 2023 | 09:35 PM

One killed, constable among 3 injured in front of Dijkot police station

One person was shot dead while three others, including a police constable were injured in front of Dijkot police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2023 ) :One person was shot dead while three others, including a police constable were injured in front of Dijkot police station.

Police spokesman said here on Saturday that Dijkot police called complainant and accused parties for investigation of a murder case. Both parties were present near parking area outside police station when an unknown assailant came and opened indiscriminate firing on them.

As a result, 30-year-old Javaid alias Chirri, 40-eyar-old Zafar Iqbal, Babo Sher, all residents of Chak No.249-RB and police constable Rizwan received serious bullet injuries and rushed to the Dijkot hospital where Javaid Chirri succumbed to the injuries whereas other injured were referred to District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital Faisalabad due to their critical condition.

On receiving information, Regional Police Officer (RPO) Sarfraz Ahmad Falki took serious notice and directed City Police Officer (CPO) Faisalabad to submit report of the incident immediately.

Consequently, the CPO Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani immediately suspended SHO and Muharrar of Dijkot police station.

He also directed Superintendent Police (SP) Iqbal Town to probe into the matter and submit its report on urgent manner.

A special police team was also constituted which started investigation and search operation to arrest the accused whereas strict action would also be taken against those police officials who would be found negligent and responsible in this incident, spokesman added.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Firing Murder Faisalabad Police Police Station All

Recent Stories

Commissioner reviews Marathon Route

Commissioner reviews Marathon Route

42 seconds ago
 Celebrities denounce video showing school girls be ..

Celebrities denounce video showing school girls beating classmate in Lahore scho ..

17 minutes ago
 Right leads mass protest against Spanish govt in M ..

Right leads mass protest against Spanish govt in Madrid

44 seconds ago
 Session on "Modern Economic-Scientific Narratives ..

Session on "Modern Economic-Scientific Narratives and Quranic Frame Work" held a ..

45 seconds ago
 China-funded schools provides free education to 55 ..

China-funded schools provides free education to 550 girl students

47 seconds ago
 Gas leakage claims 3 lives in Kasur

Gas leakage claims 3 lives in Kasur

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.