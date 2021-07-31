UrduPoint.com

One Killed, DC Injured In Road Mishap

Faizan Hashmi 52 seconds ago Sat 31st July 2021 | 01:30 AM

One killed, DC injured in road mishap

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2021 ) :A motorcyclist was killed while Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muzaffargarh sustained injuries in a collusion between jeep and motorcycle near the thermal power plant bypass on Friday.

According to the official sources, Deputy Commissioner Muzafergarh Engineer Amjed Shoib Tareen was heading to Multan from Muzaffargarh when his Jeep No.

MHG/ 555 reached near thermal bypass, a speedy motorcycle collided with it.

Resultantly, a 35 year old man identified as Bashir Ahmed resident of Multan died on the spot due to serious injuries and DC Tareen sustained minor injuries.

Rescue 1122 reached the spot, and shifted the body to District Headquarters (DHQ) hospital for necessary legal formalities.

Related Topics

Multan Died Man Muzaffargarh Rescue 1122 From Jeep

Recent Stories

Austrian newspapers welcome Mohamed bin Zayed&#039 ..

Austrian newspapers welcome Mohamed bin Zayed&#039;s visit

2 hours ago
 Ras Al Khaimah Ruler congratulates Moroccan King o ..

Ras Al Khaimah Ruler congratulates Moroccan King on Throne Day

2 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler congratulates Moroccan King on Throne ..

Ajman Ruler congratulates Moroccan King on Throne Day

2 hours ago
 Wall Street retreats on Amazon miss, Delta fears

Wall Street retreats on Amazon miss, Delta fears

58 minutes ago
 16 members of European Parliament voice concern ov ..

16 members of European Parliament voice concern over HR violations in IIOJK

58 minutes ago
 Cosmonauts Open Hatch to New Russian ISS Module Na ..

Cosmonauts Open Hatch to New Russian ISS Module Nauka First Time

58 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.