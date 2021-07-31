One killed, DC injured in road mishap

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2021 ) :A motorcyclist was killed while Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muzaffargarh sustained injuries in a collusion between jeep and motorcycle near the thermal power plant bypass on Friday.

According to the official sources, Deputy Commissioner Muzafergarh Engineer Amjed Shoib Tareen was heading to Multan from Muzaffargarh when his Jeep No.

MHG/ 555 reached near thermal bypass, a speedy motorcycle collided with it.

Resultantly, a 35 year old man identified as Bashir Ahmed resident of Multan died on the spot due to serious injuries and DC Tareen sustained minor injuries.

Rescue 1122 reached the spot, and shifted the body to District Headquarters (DHQ) hospital for necessary legal formalities.