One killed during dacoity

(@FahadShabbir)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2023 ) :Unknown robbers killed a young man while stealing a mobile phone in the Daira Deen Panah area of ??Kot Addo district.

According to police sources, two unknown robbers during a mobile snatching attempt from Shehzad, on resistance dacoits opened fire and killed him on the spot.

The heirs of the deceased youngster placed the dead body on road to mark the protest.

Local police rushed to the site and assured them arrest of dacoits.

Police have registered a case and started the search for the culprits.