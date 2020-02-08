One killed during explosion following gas leak in Karak

One person was killed and five were injured during an explosion following a gas leak at a house in Karak early Saturday morning."The blast has demolished the house completely," a rescue official said.Rescue teams were immediately called to pull the people out from under the debris

Rescue teams were immediately called to pull the people out from under the debris.

Among the injured were also women and children. They have been shifted to a hospital.According to the doctor, three people are in critical condition.