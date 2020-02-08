One Killed During Explosion Following Gas Leak In Karak
One person was killed and five were injured during an explosion following a gas leak at a house in Karak early Saturday morning."The blast has demolished the house completely," a rescue official said.Rescue teams were immediately called to pull the people out from under the debris
Among the injured were also women and children. They have been shifted to a hospital.According to the doctor, three people are in critical condition.