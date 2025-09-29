One killed during mobile snatching bid in Peshawar

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2025) A youth was shot dead after resisting a mobile snatching attempt on Dora Road on Monday.

According to a private news channel, the Police said that the victim, a resident of Garhi Qamardin, was intercepted by snatchers who tried to take away his mobile phone.

Upon resistance, the robbers opened fire, killing him on the spot.

Police and DSP Saddar Circle rushed to the site, collected empty shells and other evidence.

A case has been registered against unknown assailants on the complaint of the victim’s father, while an investigation is underway.