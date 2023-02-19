UrduPoint.com

One Killed, Eight Injured In Firing Incident

Muhammad Irfan Published February 19, 2023 | 08:10 PM

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2023 ) :One person was killed while eight others sustained injuries in a firing incident by drug peddlers over resentment here on Sunday.

According to police, Sajid s/o Falak Sher and Zia Dogar along with accomplices opened fire and killed Asghar Ali and injured eight others.

The injured included Shahzad, Muhammad Ali, Hina, Abrar Dogar, Khizar Hayat Langrial, Abrar and Sajid Khokhar.

The injured were shifted to Tehsil headquarters hospital.

Police have registered a case. Further probe was underway.

