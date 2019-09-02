UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

One Killed Eight Injured In Mosque Firing In Tank

Umer Jamshaid 47 seconds ago Mon 02nd September 2019 | 08:49 PM

One killed eight injured in Mosque firing in Tank

One person was killed and eight were injured during exchange of fire between two rival groups at Mahsud Market Mosque during Zuhr prayer here Monday

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2019 ) :One person was killed and eight were injured during exchange of fire between two rival groups at Mahsud Market Mosque during Zuhr prayer here Monday.

According to the police, Awal Khan was killed and four others of his group were injured in exchange of fire with rival group of which three persons besides a passerby were also injured.

The injured were rushed to DHQ Tank while three critical injured were shifted to DHQ DIKhan.

Police have recovered six pistols and further investigation was underway.

Related Topics

Injured Fire Police Exchange Tank Market Prayer Mosque

Recent Stories

Manchester City: 11 years of footballing glory

1 hour ago

KP Education Department to observe solidarity with ..

43 seconds ago

Amazon Fires Risk Unlocking Carbon Mass Stored in ..

45 seconds ago

MoCC to launch Clean Green Index in 20 cities for ..

50 seconds ago

7th Pak-China Business Forum - Industrial Expo 201 ..

55 seconds ago

Kashmir issue primarily involves fate of 16 mln pe ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.