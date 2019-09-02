One killed eight injured in Mosque firing in Tank

One person was killed and eight were injured during exchange of fire between two rival groups at Mahsud Market Mosque during Zuhr prayer here Monday

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2019 ) :One person was killed and eight were injured during exchange of fire between two rival groups at Mahsud Market Mosque during Zuhr prayer here Monday.

According to the police, Awal Khan was killed and four others of his group were injured in exchange of fire with rival group of which three persons besides a passerby were also injured.

The injured were rushed to DHQ Tank while three critical injured were shifted to DHQ DIKhan.

Police have recovered six pistols and further investigation was underway.