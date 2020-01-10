UrduPoint.com
One Killed, Eight Injured In Quetta Blast

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Fri 10th January 2020 | 08:11 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2020 ) :One person was killed and eight others sustained injuries in a blast that occurred near Ghausabad area of Satellite Town, Quetta, Balochistan province, tv channels reported on Friday night.

According to rescue sources, security forces and police rushed to the site of blast and shifted the dead and injured to civil hospital for necessary procedure.

Security forces have cordoned off the area and started search operation to ascertain the cause of this gruesome incident.

