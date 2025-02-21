One Killed, Eight Injured In Road Accident
Faizan Hashmi Published February 21, 2025 | 09:30 PM
GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2025) One person was killed and eight others were injured when a 24-seater mini Mazda bus collided with a motorcycle and overturned near Bhota Stop on Jalalpur Jattan Road, Kharian.
Rescue 1122 officials said 18-year-old Arbab Jahan, son of Muhammad Khan from Machhiwal, Lalamusa, sustained fatal head injuries and died on the spot. His body was handed over to his family.
Two individuals, Fahad Hassan (18) from Shair Ghar, Dolat Nagar, and Arman (19) from Dolat Nagar, suffered critical head injuries and were shifted to Aziz Bhatti Shaheed Hospital. Another injured person, Altaf (72) from Umerwal, Dolat Nagar, sustained moderate injuries and was transported to RHC Dolat Nagar Hospital.
Four women sustained minor injuries and were provided first aid on-site. They were identified as Azmat Bibi (50), Shameem (42), Nagma Tahir (40), and Sonia (28).
Recent Stories
UAE assumes presidency of PAM's Women's Parliamentary Forum
EDGE to provide UAE industry with advanced defence production facility
RAK Ruler receives CEO of Accor Group for Middle East, Africa & Asia Pacific
Shakhboot bin Nahyan receives officials from Switzerland to discuss developments ..
ADNEC Group, Ministry of Defence to organise 12th edition of Dubai International ..
Food security is vital for peace, stability and human dignity, FAO says
Arab Parliament for Child opens its fourth session
Jafza, Haldiram’s sign agreement to launch saffron processing facilities
EDGE closes highly successful IDEX 2025 with US$2.9 billion in new sales
Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits IDEX 2025
CONDOR signs contract with Brazil’s SENAPPEN to upgrade prison security
Hamad Bin Mohammed Al Sharqi Foundation, FCA provide 257 tonnes of food aid to s ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
One killed, eight Injured in road accident6 minutes ago
-
Aqeel Malik calls PTI’s press conference ‘ridiculous’6 minutes ago
-
CJP stresses judicial reforms as national agenda with bipartisan support6 minutes ago
-
PA Speaker terms holding of 1st CPA Asia and Southeast Asia Regional Conference a significant milest ..6 minutes ago
-
PM presented three-year plan for professional training of youth, employability6 minutes ago
-
LHCBA elections to be held on Feb 226 minutes ago
-
Acting Senate Chairman meets delegations, discusses media freedom16 minutes ago
-
Riaz Hussain Pirzada chairs meeting on upcoming digital portal for members16 minutes ago
-
Special Anti-Polio campaign initiated in Afghan refugee camps16 minutes ago
-
Inspector Irum gets appreciation certificate for winning 2 gold medals at Fitness Challenge16 minutes ago
-
Dr. Naheed Qamar and Mola Bakhsh Chandio to receive Aks-e-Khushbu awards26 minutes ago
-
President lauds security forces for operation against Fitna Al-Khawarij26 minutes ago