One Killed, Eight Injured In Road Accident

Faizan Hashmi Published February 21, 2025 | 09:30 PM

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2025) One person was killed and eight others were injured when a 24-seater mini Mazda bus collided with a motorcycle and overturned near Bhota Stop on Jalalpur Jattan Road, Kharian.

Rescue 1122 officials said 18-year-old Arbab Jahan, son of Muhammad Khan from Machhiwal, Lalamusa, sustained fatal head injuries and died on the spot. His body was handed over to his family.

Two individuals, Fahad Hassan (18) from Shair Ghar, Dolat Nagar, and Arman (19) from Dolat Nagar, suffered critical head injuries and were shifted to Aziz Bhatti Shaheed Hospital. Another injured person, Altaf (72) from Umerwal, Dolat Nagar, sustained moderate injuries and was transported to RHC Dolat Nagar Hospital.

Four women sustained minor injuries and were provided first aid on-site. They were identified as Azmat Bibi (50), Shameem (42), Nagma Tahir (40), and Sonia (28).

