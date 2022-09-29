UrduPoint.com

One Killed, Eight Injured In Separate Incidents

Umer Jamshaid Published September 29, 2022 | 02:10 PM

One killed, eight injured in separate incidents

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2022 ) :One person was killed while eight others were injured in separate incidents near here on Thursday.

Rescue-1122 said that Irfan Liaqat r/o Chungi no 15 Samundri road was crossing the road when a rashly driven private ambulance hit him to death.D-type colony police took the body into custody.

In another incident, seven passengers including five women suffered injuries near Balochni bus stand,Sheikhupura road when a bus slipped and rammed into along side wall.They included Zubaida, Nargis, Sehrish, Hameeda, Samina, Mohsin and Talib.

Separately, a 45-year-old woman Yasmin w/o Abdul Rehman r/o Ali town,Satiana road suffered severe burns while working in the kitchen. She was shifted to burn unit, Allied hospital.

