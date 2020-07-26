UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

One Killed, Eight Injured In Swabi Accidents

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 26th July 2020 | 07:20 PM

One killed, eight injured in Swabi accidents

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2020 ) ::One person was killed and eight others injured in separate road accidents in Swabi on Sunday, police said.

The first incident took place on Peshawar-Islamabad Motorway near Swabi Inter-Change, where in a collision of vehicles a man Ijaz Ahmed seriously injured and succumbed to injuries on the way to hospital, police confirmed the incident.

In another accident, eight people including three women were injured.

Similarly, Abdul Rehman and Waqif Khan were injured in a collision of motorcycle and rickshaw at Tordheer.

Rescue 1122 medical team reached the spot, provided medical aid to the injured and shifted them to Bacha Khan Medical Complex.

Police had registered separate cases and started investigations.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Police Motorway Vehicles Road Man Swabi Rescue 1122 Women Sunday

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed reviews results of public sati ..

11 minutes ago

Dubai Sports Council meets key stakeholders to dis ..

26 minutes ago

SCI raises allocations for sacrifices campaign to ..

26 minutes ago

ADP social support centres handle over 2,900 cases ..

55 minutes ago

Businesses investing in CSR responded more effecti ..

55 minutes ago

Olympic Movement post-coronavirus webinar proposes ..

56 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.