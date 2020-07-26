One killed, eight injured in Swabi accidents

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2020 ) ::One person was killed and eight others injured in separate road accidents in Swabi on Sunday, police said.

The first incident took place on Peshawar-Islamabad Motorway near Swabi Inter-Change, where in a collision of vehicles a man Ijaz Ahmed seriously injured and succumbed to injuries on the way to hospital, police confirmed the incident.

In another accident, eight people including three women were injured.

Similarly, Abdul Rehman and Waqif Khan were injured in a collision of motorcycle and rickshaw at Tordheer.

Rescue 1122 medical team reached the spot, provided medical aid to the injured and shifted them to Bacha Khan Medical Complex.

Police had registered separate cases and started investigations.