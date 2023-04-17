UrduPoint.com

One Killed, Eight Injured Over Sewerage Line Issue In Taxila

Faizan Hashmi Published April 17, 2023 | 05:10 PM

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2023 ) :A man was killed and eight others injured, including two women, when two rival groups clashed with each other in the limits of Taxila Police Station on Monday.

According to police sources, two groups attacked each other with weapons and iron rods over a sewerage line issue in Dhoke Gulab in union council Thatta Khalil.

Police while quoting the family of the victims said that there was tension between the two families over the cleanliness of the sewerage line.

On Monday, the men jumped in when the women were exchanging harsh words, which led to a full-blown fight.

Subsequently, a man identified as Ijaz Ahmed died after being shot in the neck while eight people including two women were injured.

The injured were shifted to the tehsil headquarters hospital from where two were moved to Rawalpindi due to critical injuries. Taxila police registered a case and launched further investigation.

More Stories From Pakistan

