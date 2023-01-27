One killed, five hurt in accident

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2023 ) :A sexagenarian woman was killed while five others sustained injuries when a speeding van ran into a rickshaw near Kacha Pakka Jalalpur Shujaabad road.

According to Rescue officials, a passenger van suddenly collided with a rickshaw near Kacha Pakka Jalalpur Shujaabad road.

While five others including Nasir, Safia, Shamim, Farhat and unknown sustained injuries.

Upon receiving the information, Rescue teams rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to the Tehsil headquarters hospital Shujaabad.