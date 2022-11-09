One killed, five hurt over clash between two groups

A person was killed while five others sustained injuries due to firing between two groups of the same community over old enmity and rivalry

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2022 ) :A person was killed while five others sustained injuries due to firing between two groups of the same community over old enmity and rivalry.

According to details, there was clash between Chawliana community. More than a dozen people of Ali Nawaz Chawliana group and Siddiq Chawliana group exchanged fire in Dewan Sahib area on Wednesday.

As a result, 28-year-old youth of Nawab Chawliana group namely Imran sustained bullet injury and died on the spot. While Muhammad Tahir, Pir Muhammad Siddique of Siddiq group, Pir Muhammad Ahmed Chawliana and Muhammad Ikram Chawliana sustained serious injuries.

The injured were shifted to THQ hospital wherefrom Muhammad Siddique was referred to Nishtar Hospital Multan in critical condition. The police reached the spot and launched legal action.