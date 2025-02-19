One Killed, Five Injured As Motorcycle Rickshaw Overturns
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 19, 2025 | 07:40 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2025) One person was killed and five others were injured when a motorcycle rickshaw overturned at U-turn on Khanoana bypass, Satiana road here on Wednesday.
The dead was identified as Riaz (35) son of Manzoor while injured included Hafizan Bibi (50), Monya (35), Shabana (40), Asima (30) and Samiullah (10).
They were resident of Chak No 85-GB, Satiana road. The rickshaw was being driven by a child.
A team of Rescue-1122 shifted the injured to hospital while the dead body was moved to mortuary for autopsy.
